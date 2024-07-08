© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Rockford dance academy gets grant for renovations

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published July 8, 2024 at 11:01 AM CDT
Fabbie Williams
Fab Dance and Fitness Academy
Fabbie Williams

A Rockford dance academy is a recipient of a community grant. The funds will be used to help the organization expand.

Fabbie Williams is the founder and CEO of Fab Dance and Fitness Academy. Williams is expanding her current space and said The Rockford Area Arts Council community action grant will help provide some flooring for the renovation.

“So, we're recently invested in the space next door to us so we can expand and have more studios," she said. "But we can split the students by age group and skill level and be able to have more space.”

She said this will give the students room to leap outside of the dancing world.

“So, this is a whole other side, though,” Williams explained. “We want to have a room for audio recording for the girls to do some podcasting. This is my new office, because I never had an office because I didn't have any room to have one.”

Williams said as the academy grows, it will need more support. They are looking for sponsors and donations.

“It can also look like volunteering your time," she said. "If there's any retired dance teachers, dance instructors, we're looking for a village to come together and pour into these kids.”

Williams also welcomes fitness instructors who are looking for a space.

The community action grant is given three times a year. The amount can be up to $500. The application for the next round opens Sept. 1.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
