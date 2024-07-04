Perspective: Another sensible Midwestern solution

Don’t worry.

Somewhere in the Midwest someone is pulling two 9” x 5” x 4” loaves of zucchini bread out of the oven. Fresh zucchini bread means Midwesterners are not anxious about the future.

No one has to bake zucchini bread–let alone two loaves every time. And you don’t really even have to use zucchini–but ’What are we gonna do with all of this summer squash?” Zucchini bread means grace and abundance. My dad, Don White, renowned hater of vegetables? He likes zucchini bread. He says: “You can’t even taste it in there.” Zucchini bread is gratuitous and accommodating. It probably means that someone is coming over or that someone needs a baked good to comfort them in their time of woe. Zucchini bread is hospitality and comfort.

Be honest, the Midwest is the normal part of the country. If you’re from elsewhere it doesn’t even bother you that I just said that; you know it’s true. If Midwesterners start to panic, you should really be concerned. But they’re not; they’re baking two 9” x 5” x 4” loaves of zucchini bread today.

Don’t worry.

I'm Kyle White, and this is my perspective.