Clap! bang! boom! Shabbona lights up the sky this Independence Day.

On today's WNIJ Community Spotlight, we celebrate Independence Day with a small-town fireworks spectacular!

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier discussed this evening's fireworks display at Shabbona Lake State Park, in Shabbona, IL, with Steve Klopfenstein.

Klopfenstein is a member of the Shabbona Fireworks Committee and has been assisting in fireworks displays at Shabbona Lake State Park since 1987.

Klopfenstein explained some of the show's humble beginnings to how it's evolved to today's standards, the cost of fireworks displays when adjusted for inflation, why fireworks in a forest makes a bigger "boom" and why support from local communities makes small town Independence Day Celebrations so important.

Here is some more information on Independence Day Fireworks Celebrations around northern Illinois:

DeKalb County

Shabbona Lake State Park, 4201 Shabbona Grove Rd. Shabbona, IL

July 4. Fireworks begin 20 minutes after sunset.

Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Rd. DeKalb, IL

July 4. Fireworks begin 30 minutes after sunset.

Franklin Township Park, Kirkland, IL

July 6. Fireworks at nightfall.

Winnebago County

Davis Park, 320 S. Wyman St., Rockford, IL

July 4. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

200 W. South St., Durand, Il

July 4. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Ogle County

Byron Dragway 7287 N. River Rd., Byron, IL

July 4. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Atwood Park, Tenth Ave. and 200 St., Rochelle, IL

July 4. Fireworks begin at dusk.

David L Rahn School, 105 W. Brayton Rd., Mount Morris, IL

July 4. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Lee County

77 S Hennepin Ave., Dixon, IL

July 7. Fireworks begin at 930 p.m.

LaSalle County

Ottawa Township High School, Ottawa, IL

July 4. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Rock County

Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI

July 4. Fireworks begin at sunset.

Schilberg Park, W High St., Milton, WI

July 4. Fireworks begin at 8:30 p.m.

