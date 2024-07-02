© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: How about a slice of pie?

Paula Garrett
Published July 2, 2024 at 4:54 AM CDT


When I moved “up north,” as my dad down south would say, my Midwestern adventure began. Crossing the Mississippi River as I drove out of Memphis and again as I entered Illinois, I was struck by the stately barns and silos, the tidy farmsteads, and especially the black earth of the farmlands.

 

I was moving to Urbana to attend U of I, and my next Midwestern surprise occurred at the university cafeteria. When I got to the desserts at the end of the line, there it was - rhubarb pie. I’d never heard of rhubarb - this was before I’d encountered A Prairie Home Companion. One bite and I was a believer.

 



Rhubarb, discovered by Norwegian farmers, Rudy and Barb according to Mr. Keillor, can reach a luscious crimson color and is all the more alluring with its so-called deadly leaves. Its punch is deep and mysterious with medicinal powers that the Chinese employed most likely before those Norwegian farmers.

 

When I learned that rhubarb is a vegetable belonging to the buckwheat family, I immediately had a taste for buckwheat pancakes with rhubarb compote.

 

Forty something years on and I still get excited by rhubarb season. I’ve been lucky to have a close, reliable source during my Illinois time, and we both love rhubarb pie. In fact, there’s a mess of it from his backyard in my fridge waiting for me to finish writing this and get baking.

 

I’m Paula Garrett and that’s my perspective.
Paula Garrett
Paula Garrett is a transplanted Southerner and a former WNIJ Blues host. She's passionate about music, travel, research, open water swimming and film.
