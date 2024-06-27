Community Spotlight: Ottawa showcases its bounty at the Farmers and Makers Market

On this week's episode of WNIJ's Community Spotlight, Morning Edition host Jason Cregier highlights the Ottawa Farmers & Makers Market.

Jason is joined by Jay McCracken of the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce. McCracken highlights how the market has continued strong for many years, its central location to downtown Ottawa and the many treats and treasures one can peruse while enjoying a mixture of city life and views of the Illinois and Fox Rivers.

The Ottawa Farmers & Makers Market is located in Washington Park is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through the summer season.

If you are a non-profit or have an event for consideration for a coming Community Spotlight, submit it here.