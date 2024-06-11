Perspective: Anxiety Dreams

My anxiety dreams are of the academic sort. I dream of an exam I forgot to study for, or a class I forgot I had to teach. I show up 12 weeks late to find the students, starving, waiting for me.

Plumbers must have anxiety dreams about leaks they overlooked that submerged the entire city of Akron, Ohio. Fashion designers must dream of dresses they've devised that are so fragile they can only be worn once and are returned by the millions.

Years ago at Purdue, I spoke to an 80 year old alum and asked him what great wisdom he had learned in life. He said he wished he'd taken more courses in hydraulics. What must HIS anxiety dreams be like?