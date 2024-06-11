© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: Anxiety Dreams

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published June 11, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT
AI Prompt: A teacher stands before an empty classroom covered in cobwebs
Pixlr AI
AI Prompt: A teacher stands before an empty classroom covered in cobwebs

My anxiety dreams are of the academic sort. I dream of an exam I forgot to study for, or a class I forgot I had to teach. I show up 12 weeks late to find the students, starving, waiting for me.

 

Plumbers must have anxiety dreams about leaks they overlooked that submerged the entire city of Akron, Ohio. Fashion designers must dream of dresses they've devised that are so fragile they can only be worn once and are returned by the millions.

 

Years ago at Purdue, I spoke to an 80 year old alum and asked him what great wisdom he had learned in life. He said he wished he'd taken more courses in hydraulics. What must HIS anxiety dreams be like?
Tags
WNIJ News Tom McBrideWNIJ Perspectives
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
See stories by Tom McBride