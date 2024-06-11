© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
A postcard from Cicada World

Northern Public Radio | By Susan Stephens
Published June 11, 2024 at 8:21 AM CDT
Susan Stephens
/
WNIJ

You donned eclipse glasses, you hustled the family outside at 4 in the morning to see the Northern Lights...It's time to hit the 2024 trifecta and hang with the cicadas.

Some parts of northern Illinois are still in the noisy throes of the 17-year cicada emergence. In other areas…not a peep. So for our listeners suffering from cicada envy, WNIJ’s Susan Stephens trekked out to a DeKalb County forest preserve to learn about the six-legged noisemakers from nature educator and cicada super-fan, Peggy Anesi. She's with the University of Illinois Extension and based at Russell Woods Forest Preserve in Genoa.

Cicadas
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
