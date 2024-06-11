A postcard from Cicada World

Some parts of northern Illinois are still in the noisy throes of the 17-year cicada emergence. In other areas…not a peep. So for our listeners suffering from cicada envy, WNIJ’s Susan Stephens trekked out to a DeKalb County forest preserve to learn about the six-legged noisemakers from nature educator and cicada super-fan, Peggy Anesi. She's with the University of Illinois Extension and based at Russell Woods Forest Preserve in Genoa.