A postcard from Cicada World
You donned eclipse glasses, you hustled the family outside at 4 in the morning to see the Northern Lights...It's time to hit the 2024 trifecta and hang with the cicadas.
Some parts of northern Illinois are still in the noisy throes of the 17-year cicada emergence. In other areas…not a peep. So for our listeners suffering from cicada envy, WNIJ’s Susan Stephens trekked out to a DeKalb County forest preserve to learn about the six-legged noisemakers from nature educator and cicada super-fan, Peggy Anesi. She's with the University of Illinois Extension and based at Russell Woods Forest Preserve in Genoa.