Perspective: Stretching past your comfort zone

Although I’ve spent half my working life in jobs that are year-round gigs, I still feel a sense of freedom when the first day of June arrives and schools break for summer. As temperatures climb higher and daylight lingers longer, there’s a promise of adventure and a desire to follow the unbeaten path.

Speaking of adventure, there’s a lot to be said for stretching beyond our comfort zones and probably no better time to try it than in summer. We know that sunshine improves our mood and makes us more optimistic -- even stock market activity intensifies on sunny days. So, think about something you’ve always wanted to do, but were afraid to try. What’s an adventure you long for, but haven’t had the courage to attempt? It can be something local, like joining a community choir, or global, like backpacking in the Alps. It might be taking a new route to a familiar place or volunteering for a cause you care about. Or striking up a conversation with someone you don’t yet know.

Not only does stretching past your comfort zone allow you to grow, but it also enhances your happiness in life. The less happy you are with your life, the greater the positive change will be. And while we’re likely to experience fear as we move beyond our usual limits, we’ll also enjoy an empowering sense of courage as you do.

I encourage you to harness the summer’s “solar power,” embrace the optimism of the season, and break out of your comfort zone. Remember, people tend to regret the things they didn’t do in life, rather than the things they did.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White and that’s my perspective.