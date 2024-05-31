Illinois teachers invited to paddle and learn at free water education workshop

Illinois K-12 teachers are invited to paddle a kayak and learn about local watersheds during an upcoming workshop.

The free workshop from the University of Illinois Extension will include lessons from local hydrologists, a geologist and soil specialist. The several days of continuing education will culminate with a day kayaking trip down the Rock River seeing examples of what they’ve learned

Peggy Anise is an environmental educator with the U of I Extension.

“The view from the water won't just be an enjoyable paddle," she explained, "it’ll be seeing what you may not have noticed before you spend time learning about your watershed, and how critically important water is."

It’s free and open to all K-12 teachers looking to embed water education in their curriculum.

Anise says local watershed knowledge is crucial because what you know about is what you take care of.

“The Mississippi River literally drains a third of the United States," said Anise, "and that's our big watershed that we're in and everything we put in it -- from lawn care stuff to stuff down the drain -- everything goes in your watershed."

The program runs June 10-14 at the Natural Resource Education Center in Genoa.

Teachers can register at go.Illinois.edu/paddleandlearn. They can also email Anise at psdoty@Illinois.edu.

