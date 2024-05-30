Perspective: Making the most of the time we have

The birds are singing a happy tune these days – Food, everywhere. I was gazing out my window watching my cats, watching the birds. Suddenly, a bird zoomed across the yard and in midflight caught a large cicada in its mouth, chomping it down while finding the nearest branch.

Fascinating.

As I walked around the yard, bushes and trees showed evidence of the emergence. They sing to each other across the yard calling out “Life is short, make it matter.”.

I found myself pondering this rare occurrence. Here’s what struck me. The cicadas emerge. They don’t form committees. They don’t write legislation, they don’t argue with the bird community, they simply go about the business of saving their species.

Soon they will burrow down protected by roots of the large trees in my yard and wait another 17 years. That’s amazing.

For now, I gaze on their beautiful iridescent wings and large red eyes, skinny legs crawling up the trunk on its way to food and mating. Making the most of the time they have.

Now that’s a lesson worth taking away – making the most of the time they have, completing their mission then disappearing before our very eyes assuring the future of the next generations of cicadas.

Can’t say I always make the most of the time given to me. I squander it, waste it, because I believe sometimes wasting time is the best use of time, However, mostly, like the beautiful cicada’s I make the most of every minute I’m given, then burrow into the darkness of night, ready to emerge in the new day.