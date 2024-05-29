The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra is collecting instruments to donate to DeKalb County schools

If you have any instruments gathering dust in your house, the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra is interested.

Learning a musical instrument can be an exciting creative outlet and joining a school band can be a special social experience. But some families can’t afford to buy or rent an instrument.

“Our goal is to provide the opportunity for any and all students to be able to have that opportunity to play music,” said Deb Loitz, music education outreach chair with the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

She says their new Kishwaukee Instrument Donation or KID project has collected over 40 instruments so far.

The plan is to get them repaired, cleaned and donated to various DeKalb County schools. They’re hoping to donate at least 20 by the start of the next school year.

They’ve received everything from violins and trumpets to tubas and a euphonium.

Loitz says the project and instrument repairs are possible thanks to grants from the Rockford Area Arts Council & 100+ Women Who Care in DeKalb & Sycamore.

They’re still accepting instrument donations at their concerts or you can arrange a donation with Loitz by emailing musicoutreach@kishorchestra.org.