'Sedges have edges' - Nature walks are winding down

Two Rockford nature organizations are partnering to offer the community seasonal walks. The series allows the community to access forest preserves that are normally closed to the public.

The Wildflower Walkabout is sponsored by Severson Dells and the Natural Land Institute. Kim Johnson is the director of marketing and membership at the Institute. She said the walks take place each week, starting around spring.

“Focusing on preserves that have beautiful woodland wildflowers,” she said. “And then as we progress into June and get later into June, we focus on preserves that have more prairies.”

She said wildflowers aren’t the stroll’s only focus.

“I learned about sedges. It's a different species than grass. Sedges have edges,” she added. “And they have angled, like their stem is a triangle. So, when you feel it, it's not round like a grass stem.”

The next walk takes place May 21 at Burr Oak Valley Nature Preserve in Roscoe. Registration is required. Johnson says these hikes give visitors a chance to see preserves that aren't normally open to the public. The walks are offered in Boone, Winnebago, and Ogle counties.

