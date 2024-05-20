© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
'Sedges have edges' - Nature walks are winding down

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published May 20, 2024 at 11:38 AM CDT
Liana Mikah - unsplash.com

Two Rockford nature organizations are partnering to offer the community seasonal walks. The series allows the community to access forest preserves that are normally closed to the public.

The Wildflower Walkabout is sponsored by Severson Dells and the Natural Land Institute. Kim Johnson is the director of marketing and membership at the Institute. She said the walks take place each week, starting around spring.

“Focusing on preserves that have beautiful woodland wildflowers,” she said. “And then as we progress into June and get later into June, we focus on preserves that have more prairies.”

She said wildflowers aren’t the stroll’s only focus.

“I learned about sedges. It's a different species than grass. Sedges have edges,” she added. “And they have angled, like their stem is a triangle. So, when you feel it, it's not round like a grass stem.”

The next walk takes place May 21 at Burr Oak Valley Nature Preserve in Roscoe. Registration is required. Johnson says these hikes give visitors a chance to see preserves that aren't normally open to the public. The walks are offered in Boone, Winnebago, and Ogle counties.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose