3 construction workers injured in structure collapse near Hennig campus

By Gregory Deffenbaugh,
13 WREX Newsroom
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:28 PM CDT
13 WREX

Three workers were injured in a building collapse Monday afternoon near the Hennig manufacturing campus in Machesney Park.

First responders were called to the scene at 9904 N. Alpine Road on a report of a structure collapse.

According to Harlem Roscoe Fire Department Chief John Bergeron, a structure under construction collapsed, and three cranes at the site subsequently fell over.

Three men, each who were individually operating the cranes, were injured.

Two of them were transported to Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside, where they are being treated for their injuries. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The third worker, was treated at the construction site.
Gregory Deffenbaugh
