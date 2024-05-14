NAMI to host substance use recovery event this month

May is Mental Health Awareness month. One northern Illinois organization will offer an event that focuses on substance use recovery.

Jeanette Towns is a recovery support specialist for the National Alliance of Mental Health Northern Illinois. She said the group will offer an event called Building Bridges to Recovery. Actor, skateboarder, and author Brandon Novak will share his mental health journey during the event.

“His struggles with substance use, mental health and finally achieving sobriety after 13 inpatient treatment attempts," she said.

Towns said his story shows perseverance that led to success.

“And how he managed to navigate through the darkest corners of his mind to emerge stronger than ever,” she added.

Towns said the purpose of the event is to show the community that healing from the ravages of mental illness is possible.

Building Bridges to Recovery will take place at 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday May 16 at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Rockford, 416 S. Main St., Rockford.