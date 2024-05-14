© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
NAMI to host substance use recovery event this month

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published May 14, 2024 at 3:49 PM CDT
May is Mental Health Awareness month. One northern Illinois organization will offer an event that focuses on substance use recovery.

Jeanette Towns is a recovery support specialist for the National Alliance of Mental Health Northern Illinois. She said the group will offer an event called Building Bridges to Recovery. Actor, skateboarder, and author Brandon Novak will share his mental health journey during the event.

“His struggles with substance use, mental health and finally achieving sobriety after 13 inpatient treatment attempts," she said.

Towns said his story shows perseverance that led to success.

“And how he managed to navigate through the darkest corners of his mind to emerge stronger than ever,” she added.

Towns said the purpose of the event is to show the community that healing from the ravages of mental illness is possible.

Building Bridges to Recovery will take place at 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday May 16 at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Rockford, 416 S. Main St., Rockford.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
