April showers bring May flowers. And allergies.

13 WREX Meteorologist John Jurgens gives us a preview of this week’s weather, as well as some trends from last month (April).

This week could bring thunderstorms as early as tomorrow morning (Tuesday). The rest of the week brings chances for the occasional shower or thunderstorm, with temperatures in the low to mid 70’s and a little less sunshine.

By Thursday temperatures could dip down to the low 60’s possibly even the mid 50’s, but then warm back up by Sunday.

While the topic of rain is fresh, April was a little wetter than normal for the month. We had snow showers early in the month, dried out a bit in the middle and then the last week of April felt like there was rain every other day.

As spring plants emerge so do seasonal allergies. The pollen count for this week looks high, and we’ve seen quite a pollen burst of late.

Heading into the Mother’s Day weekend temperatures should warm up again. Saturday could see a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but Mother’s Day Sunday looks like 74 for a high with partly cloudy skies.

John Jurgens is a meteorologist for 13 WREX in Rockford.

