© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: If your heart is cold, your vision will be distorted

Northern Public Radio | By Dan Kenney
Published April 29, 2024 at 1:17 AM CDT
Unsplash

“I am not an alien.” The young woman spoke calmly. “I am a human being just like you.” She told her story of coming to America as a young girl with her parents who crossed the border “illegally” over two decades ago.

She spoke at a DeKalb County Law and Justice committee meeting. The topic was a possible resolution to declare DeKalb County a “non-sanctuary county.”

I have learned since that similar resolutions are passing like black smoke over our listening area. LaSalle, Winnebago, and Ogle Counties have passed similar resolutions. Others are considering their own.

A resolution is not an enforceable ordinance. It is hanging a “You Are Not Welcome Here” sign at the border of your county. A resolution that is generated by fear and misinformation about what is really happening at the U.S. southern border.

First comes rumors, whispers, lies, and distortions. Then comes fear. Then one’s heart turns cold, and their vision becomes distorted. Then comes hate. And you begin to believe lies, and then you become certain monsters are out to steal from you.

Time and history have taught us that our souls and the soul of our nation suffers when we try to shut others out and erect walls around our ourselves. We are at our healthiest and our nation at its strongest when we practice love and acceptance with open minds and hearts.

I am Dan Kenney and this is my perspective.
Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesDan Kenney
Dan Kenney
Dan Kenney is a retired elementary school teacher and the founder of DeKalb County Community Gardens. He's also a published poet and writer.
See stories by Dan Kenney