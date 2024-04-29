Perspective: If your heart is cold, your vision will be distorted

“I am not an alien.” The young woman spoke calmly. “I am a human being just like you.” She told her story of coming to America as a young girl with her parents who crossed the border “illegally” over two decades ago.

She spoke at a DeKalb County Law and Justice committee meeting. The topic was a possible resolution to declare DeKalb County a “non-sanctuary county.”

I have learned since that similar resolutions are passing like black smoke over our listening area. LaSalle, Winnebago, and Ogle Counties have passed similar resolutions. Others are considering their own.

A resolution is not an enforceable ordinance. It is hanging a “You Are Not Welcome Here” sign at the border of your county. A resolution that is generated by fear and misinformation about what is really happening at the U.S. southern border.

First comes rumors, whispers, lies, and distortions. Then comes fear. Then one’s heart turns cold, and their vision becomes distorted. Then comes hate. And you begin to believe lies, and then you become certain monsters are out to steal from you.

Time and history have taught us that our souls and the soul of our nation suffers when we try to shut others out and erect walls around our ourselves. We are at our healthiest and our nation at its strongest when we practice love and acceptance with open minds and hearts.

I am Dan Kenney and this is my perspective.