Rockford mom makes kid-friendly outings easier to find

Six years ago, a Rockford woman created a resource to help parents find extracurricular activities to participate in with their children. These gems are now in a book.

"Best Mom Rockford" is the name of Erin Sturm’s new book. Sturm is the creator of statelinekids.com. This website is a guide for northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin kid-friendly events. Strum said the idea to create this resource came from her personal experience.

“I was looking for things to do with them,” she said. “And it was all kind of separated into different, you know, silos of information where the library had their postings and other places and their postings. ”

Sturm said Reedy Press was looking to publish a book series that focused on things parents could do with their children.

“I felt like I'm the best person probably to talk about this because I literally look at the stuff every day already,” she said. “So, I knew a lot of the things off the top of my head to write about. And I got to do that along with St. Louis as the first two cities to come out with these books.”

Strum says there are so many things to do in Rockford but some of her favorite places to take her children are Severson Dells Nature Center and The Discovery Center.

A book signing for "Best Mom Rockford" takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, at Linkt Studio, 5454 Bridge Street in Roscoe.



