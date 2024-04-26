© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Rockford mom makes kid-friendly outings easier to find

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published April 26, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Provided by Erin Strum

Six years ago, a Rockford woman created a resource to help parents find extracurricular activities to participate in with their children. These gems are now in a book.

"Best Mom Rockford" is the name of Erin Sturm’s new book. Sturm is the creator of statelinekids.com. This website is a guide for northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin kid-friendly events. Strum said the idea to create this resource came from her personal experience.

“I was looking for things to do with them,” she said. “And it was all kind of separated into different, you know, silos of information where the library had their postings and other places and their postings. ”

Sturm said Reedy Press was looking to publish a book series that focused on things parents could do with their children.

“I felt like I'm the best person probably to talk about this because I literally look at the stuff every day already,” she said. “So, I knew a lot of the things off the top of my head to write about. And I got to do that along with St. Louis as the first two cities to come out with these books.”

Strum says there are so many things to do in Rockford but some of her favorite places to take her children are Severson Dells Nature Center and The Discovery Center.

A book signing for "Best Mom Rockford" takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, at Linkt Studio, 5454 Bridge Street in Roscoe.

 
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose