Folk artist Judy Collins to perform in Rockford

Judy Collins has been entertaining audiences since the 1960’s with her musical artistry. Many people may know her for songs such 1967’s “Both Sides Now” and her recording of Stephen Sondheim’s “Send in The Clowns” in 1975. Collins’ most recent album, Spellbound, was Collins’ first album that she's released with all original material and was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2022 for Best Folk Album.

Collins is also known for her strong support of social causes, such as in 1969 when she testified in Chicago, in support of the Chicago Seven. Collins also voiced her support for abortion rights in 1971.

Ms. Collins took some time ahead of her May 3 performance at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford to discuss her music, activism and life’s journey with WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier.

The Coronado Performing Arts Center is a paid sponsor of WNIJ.

