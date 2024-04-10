© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: Mediterranean diet or Mediterranean lifestyle?

By Francisco Solares-Larrave
Published April 10, 2024
Wikimedia

Just in case you’re keeping with your new year's resolutions (which deal mostly with food), let me remember the famous Mediterranean diet.
 

A lot has been said about its benefits. It's been always popular because it combines vegetables, meats (especially fish), and carbs, along with large amounts of olive oil.
 

Now, if you ask a dietician whether it's really a healthy choice, you may be surprised to hear… that it depends.

 
The reason? It's not the diet, it's the lifestyle.

 
I've been fortunate to travel to Spain on several occasions, and each time I've enjoyed the food. Sometimes I've checked my weight before and after my trips and the results are very pleasing. Then, I continue at home… and nothing happens.

 
The reason? It's not the diet, it's the lifestyle.

Spaniards are chatty, they take life, not work, seriously. There's always time for a break and things get done, but not under unnecessary pressure. They also slow down to rest, even in the middle of the day. Remember, they invented the siesta!

 
In the meantime, we live by the saying that "time is money" and forget that life isn't free. That's why this year, I will try the Mediterranean diet and lifestyle again. One word of warning: I won't be available in the afternoons!

 
I am Francisco Solares-Larrave and this is my perspective.
Francisco Solares-Larrave
A Guatemalan native, he arrived in the United States in the late eighties on a Fulbright Scholarship to do graduate studies in comparative literature at the University of Illinois in Champaign Urbana. He has been teaching Spanish language, literature and culture at NIU since August 2000, and his main research interests are 19th-century Spanish American literature.
See stories by Francisco Solares-Larrave