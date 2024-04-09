Fundraiser aims to keep 'Black Hawk' statue in fine form

The Eternal Indian, sometimes called the Black Hawk Statue, overlooks the Rock River near Oregon, Illinois. Efforts continue to keep the 48-foot sculpture in good shape.

The sculpture by artist Lorado Taft was dedicated in 1911.

Taft created the statueas a tribute to Native Americans. It includes a six-foot base. The statute itself is hollow, but reinforced with iron rods.

It went through significant repairs in the last decade.

The Black Hawk Art Restoration and Development Committee is holding a fundraising this month to raise additional funds.

Committee Chairman Jan Stilson says the goal is to establish a more permanent maintenance fund.

“And so we're very happy that he looks really good," Stilson said. "And we're concerned— it's almost time for another check-up on him.”

The April 14th fundraiser will include a luncheon silent auction and feature the work of a French playwright.