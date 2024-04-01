DeKalb initiative is evolving and growing

A project that focuses on telling DeKalb history through a BIPOC lens is bringing a two-part storytelling experience to the city.

Audrey King is the curator of education and interpretation for the Ellwood House Museum. She said this would be the second time narrator Ada Cheng is contributing to Arts in Action.

The initiative Arts in Action started in 2021. It is a collaboration between the DeKalb County History Center and the Ellwood House.

“And it's been a project that we have both recognized that we need to do a lot better and telling nonwhite histories of our community,” King said. “And through that, we've been able to build our collections. Do oral histories, have programs like this one.”

King said Cheng did a similar program last year.

“We first got to know her through the Road Scholars Program from Illinois Humanities,” she said. “She's a former professor who is dedicated to storytelling and helping people tell their stories.”

King said Cheng spoke to a group about the importance of community storytelling and how it can build community.

The Arts in Action project received a $30,000 grant from Healing Illinois this year. King said more programs will take place throughout the fall and that Arts in Action is evolving, growing and continuing.

The first storytelling session takes place on Thursday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb; the second part on April 25 at the same time and place.

Those interested in being involved in the Arts and Action project can find out here.



