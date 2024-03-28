DeKalb City Clerk forfeits office after judge's ruling

DeKalb City Clerk Sasha Cohen has forfeited his position after repeatedly failing to file statements of economic interest.

Judge Bradley Waller made the ruling Thursday. Cohen did not appear in person.

Attorney David Berault with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office argued Cohen's actions violated state ethics rules.

The DeKalb city council censured him last year after frequent absences at city meetings.

His term would have ended in 2025.

Meanwhile, Village of Lee Trustee Jessica Moser is facing a similar situation.

Judge Waller gave Moser until 9 a.m. Friday to produce an email Moser says proves she tried filing the same forms.

Moser told the judge shecreated an email in December with the economic interest forms attached but did not realize the message did not send. However, statements of economic interest are to be filed on or before May 15 each year.

Moser was only able to produce the email in question’s attachment at the court date and claims she does not know what happened to the missing draft.

Attorney David Berault of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office said Moser keeps changing her story and said nothing of the missing email until Thursday's hearing.