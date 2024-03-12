© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: Running the register (or how things look from the other side)

Northern Public Radio | By Francisco Solares-Larrave
Published March 12, 2024 at 10:37 PM CDT
Unsplash

Many of us have found ourselves at a store register line, thinking we could do the same job a lot faster because it seems so easy. I'm also sure that many a cashier has dreamed of scanning items fast, so that they can finish with one customer and start with the next as smoothly as possible.

If you ever thought it was feasible to do the scanning on autopilot, stop right now and hear me: it's not that easy.

Recently, I volunteered running a register. Instead of scanning, I was expected to touch a pre-programmed button on the screen to register the selected item and finish the sale with a credit card. The computer did everything, I only handed the purchased goods. Still, it left me exhausted… Wanna know?

Besides having to stand all the time, I needed quick reflexes, fast reactions, attention to detail. Even if modern machines make it look easy because we don't need to push buttons to enter prices in a keyboard, it's still fast-paced and action-packed. One customer orders items one by one, and the next rattles off a list. Then you get the undecided ones, who stare at the menu and cannot choose between nachos or chips, soda or lemonade… and you must wait.

Of course, after my brief stint in front of a register, I learned a lot about this job, and cashiers have earned my most sincere admiration.

I am Francisco Solares-Larrave, and this is my perspective.
Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesFrancisco Solares-Larrave
Francisco Solares-Larrave
A Guatemalan native, he arrived in the United States in the late eighties on a Fulbright Scholarship to do graduate studies in comparative literature at the University of Illinois in Champaign Urbana. He has been teaching Spanish language, literature and culture at NIU since August 2000, and his main research interests are 19th-century Spanish American literature.
See stories by Francisco Solares-Larrave