NIU investigating unverified bomb and shooter threat at Barsema Hall

Northern Illinois University on Monday morning announced that it was investigating an unverified threat on its DeKalb campus at Barsema Hall.

According to the announcement, "Faculty and staff of NIU’s College of Business received an anonymous email this [Monday] morning indicating there would be an act of violence committed today [Monday], where the emailer requested a large police response in hopes of gaining international news."

NIU also stated that it knew of at least one other university outside of Illinois that had "received the exact same message today [Monday]."

The school said to expect a large police presence at Barsema as it investigates the unverified threat, but otherwise the day was to proceed normally.

NIU stated that classes would remain as scheduled on Monday "unless otherwise indicated by faculty."

NIU Police said no evacuation was mandated at this time but did advise people to be alert and to report any suspicious items or activity by calling 911.

The university said it encouraged all students and employees to "take care during this stressful situation" and to "utilize resources such as the Center for Student Assistance, Counseling and Consultation Services or the Employee Well-being program."

Similar incidents of "swatting" (phony threats of violence meant to elicit an armed police response) have plagued schools, churches, hospitals and other institutions, as well as individuals, in recent years.

The university said it would provide an update to the campus later in the day.

