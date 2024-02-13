DeKalb will get a taste of Motown

The sound of Motown is coming to DeKalb this month.

The “Magic of Motown” is coming to the Egyptian Theatre. Martha Brogdon is the director of the show.

She says performances for this tour started a couple of years ago after she was asked if she thought she could put on a Motown show.

“And I said, ‘there ain’t no show that I can’t do. And we put it together,'" she said. "And our first performance was at a 1400 seat theater, and we sold every seat. And we've been going ever since.”

She says the audience can expect to go on a tour of “Hitsville.”

“We go through, oh my goodness, we go through all the major groups," she said. "Gladys Knight, Temptations, Four Tops, Supremes, Martha and The Vandellas, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, they're going to get a vast majority of the best of Motown.”

Brogdon will perform as Mary Wells and as a member of the girl group the Marvelettes.

The Motown show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday Feb.15 at the Egyptian Theatre.

