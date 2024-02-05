© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Website with Pop-up Ad

Perspective: A new Valentine's tradition

Northern Public Radio | By Melissa Sloatman
Published February 5, 2024 at 3:31 AM CST
Part of the Valentine's deluge for Melissa's mom.
Melissa Sloatman
Part of the Valentine's deluge for Melissa's mom.

On January 6th, 2021, as the country was rocked by the attack on the Capitol, my family was rocked by a far more personal tragedy. My mother was given the news that no more treatment was possible for her cancer. She might have 6 to 18 months. It was just before the COVID vaccine became available and all the things that we normally do to support loved ones in need were complicated by social distancing. Yearning to find a way to show her how much she was loved, my sisters and I organized a card shower for Valentine’s Day.

 

Melissa & her mom
Melissa & her mom

We texted and called everyone we could think of: Former coworkers, work-out buddies, extended family, college friends, people we had grown up with. The first week in February a few cards started arriving and then it became a flood. The house filled with cards and letters taped to the walls and sitting on every flat surface.

 

My mother didn’t get 6 months after that day in January, she got only 6 weeks and died 5 days after Valentine’s Day. We were blessed that those last days were filled with messages of love from everyone she knew.

 

I know Valentine’s Day is typically for celebrating romantic love but this year I will send out bunches of cards to everyone I love. None of us know how long we will get, and we should take every opportunity to tell people we love them.

I’m Melissa Sloatman and that is my perspective.
Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesValentine's Day
Melissa Sloatman
Melissa Sloatman is a wife, mother of two and Rockford native. She works as a reading specialist at Machesney Elementary and is an avid kayaker. She has been listening to WNIJ since she was a kid in the backseat of her mom’s car.
See stories by Melissa Sloatman