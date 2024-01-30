© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Website with Pop-up Ad

Kane County residents can weigh in on climate plan

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published January 30, 2024 at 10:51 AM CST
Pixabay

Residents in three Kane County cities will have the opportunity to give their input into the county’s Climate Action Implementation Plan.

The Kane County Connects reports that public sessions will be held in Aurora, Elgin and Geneva. The purpose of the Climate Action Implementation Plan is to create a heightened resilience to climate change, decrease greenhouse gas emissions and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. According to Kane County Connects, this plan was created by more than 80 volunteers from different sectors. Four sessions will take place in February.

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. 7th St.
6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 Gail Borden Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. Elgin
5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Feb. 21 at Santori Library, 101 S River Street, Aurora.
11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 24 Hawthorne Hill Nature Center, 28 Brookside Dr., Elgin.

The draft of the plan can be found here.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose