Kane County residents can weigh in on climate plan

Residents in three Kane County cities will have the opportunity to give their input into the county’s Climate Action Implementation Plan.

The Kane County Connects reports that public sessions will be held in Aurora, Elgin and Geneva. The purpose of the Climate Action Implementation Plan is to create a heightened resilience to climate change, decrease greenhouse gas emissions and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. According to Kane County Connects, this plan was created by more than 80 volunteers from different sectors. Four sessions will take place in February.

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. 7th St.

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 Gail Borden Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. Elgin

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Feb. 21 at Santori Library, 101 S River Street, Aurora.

11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 24 Hawthorne Hill Nature Center, 28 Brookside Dr., Elgin.

The draft of the plan can be found here.

