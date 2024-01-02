Poetically Yours - Holiday poem

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Judy Cummings.

Cummings is a northern Illinois poet and teacher. She is a member of the Illinois State Poetry Society, Poets & Patrons, and Rockford Writers' Guild.

Here’s a Christmas poem “O Little Town.”

Missiles hide stars

that once lit Bethlehem;

a child sleeps, dreamless,

crumpled under rubble,

hopes and fears buried

where Christ was born.

Families flee,

from age to age ;

fathers beat their chests;

mothers pray; innocents are slain.

Empires build to destroy.

We learn naught from history;

two thousand years on,

bombs deafen.

Angels, muted,

no longer sing

“Peace on Earth[1]Goodwill Toward Man,”

but lament our divisions.

Heaven weeps.

O Wondrous Love,

whose light illuminates

past all darkness,

free us from ourselves!

O, little town of Bethlehem,

how silently, how silently,

we see thee still.