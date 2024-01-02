© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - Holiday poem

By Yvonne Boose
Published January 2, 2024 at 2:37 PM CST
Pawel Norbert - Unsplash.com

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Judy Cummings.

Cummings is a northern Illinois poet and teacher. She is a member of the Illinois State Poetry Society, Poets & Patrons, and Rockford Writers' Guild.

Here’s a Christmas poem “O Little Town.”

Missiles hide stars
that once lit Bethlehem;
a child sleeps, dreamless,
crumpled under rubble,
hopes and fears buried
where Christ was born.
Families flee,
from age to age ;
fathers beat their chests;
mothers pray; innocents are slain.
Empires build to destroy.

We learn naught from history;
two thousand years on,
bombs deafen.

Angels, muted,
no longer sing
“Peace on Earth[1]Goodwill Toward Man,”
but lament our divisions.

Heaven weeps.
O Wondrous Love,
whose light illuminates
past all darkness,
free us from ourselves!
O, little town of Bethlehem,
how silently, how silently,
we see thee still.

 
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
