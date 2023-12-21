Perspective: Snowfootin'

Last month, I woke up to the beautiful brightness that comes when it secretly snows overnight. I was excited to start the day. I put the coffee on then took my chihuahua for a walk.

Barbara loves her outdoor time but hates to be cold so after a few seconds of sniffing and tinkling, she demanded I carry her back inside. She’s not usually that wimpy so I thought something sharp had gotten into one of her tiny paws. They looked fine and I wondered why she is so sensitive to the cold when other animals her size seem to tolerate or even enjoy it. I decided to try to understand it from her perspective: I took my shoes off and walked barefoot in the snow.

Like my dog, I only lasted a few seconds. The difference is I enjoyed myself! It was invigorating; I was smiling and I hadn’t even had my first sip of coffee.

I tried it again the next morning. I immediately felt happy and the good feeling lasted all day.

Now when I wake up, I have a new routine. I still start the coffee and walk my dog first, but then I head outdoors in my bare feet for some snowfootin’, even though it hasn’t snowed since November. I shuffle through the backyard, and after a few seconds, I stop and sink into and leaves and earth. On particularly cold mornings, the earth is frozen and hard but still welcoming and healing.

I’m not saying that going barefoot in the winter is a cure-all. I am saying it's a fun way to start the day and I can’t wait for it to snow again. I’m Connie Kuntz and that’s my perspective.