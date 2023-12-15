© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WIU a finalist in Metallica Marching Band Competition

Tri States Public Radio | By Rich Egger
Published December 15, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST
The Marching Leathernecks during their performance of Metallica's music.
Western Illinois University
/
courtesy image
The Marching Leathernecks during their performance of Metallica's music.

Metallica is a hugely successful heavy metal band. But a new contest requires bands to interpret their music in a much different style.

The inaugural Metallica Marching Band Competition: For Whom the Band Tolls! is in its final stages, and the Western Illinois University Marching Leathernecks are among the bands still alive.

WIU Associate Director of Bands Matt Thomas said he respects Metallica’s music, and believes it transcribes well for marching band.

“Sometimes when certain pop music is too repetitive, it doesn’t translate well without lyrics,” he said.

“But Metallica … their music has such a breadth of diversity and approaches and that sort of thing that it actually lended pretty well to marching band.”

The video Western entered features the marching band during a halftime show performing four Metallica songs: Master of Puppets, Enter Sandman, One, and Lux Aeterna. You can watch the video here.

“I really love and am proud of our students. They put a lot of energy and effort and time into this performance this year. They do a great job and we have a lot of fun,” Thomas said.

He said there are two ways the Marching Leathernecks can earn a prize of new musical equipment.

One is by winning over a professional adjudication panel that includes marching band directors and the members of Metallica. Western is one of five finalists in the small and mid-sized universities category.

The other category is fan favorite. The prize will go to whatever college band gets the most votes online.

You can vote by texting #UWILLINOIS to (833) 609-0330 or by visiting metallicamarchingband.com

The voting continues until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Tri States Public Radio produced this story.  TSPR relies on financial support from our readers and listeners in order to provide coverage of the issues that matter to west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri. As someone who values the content created by TSPR's news department please consider making a financial contribution.

Copyright 2023 Tri States Public Radio. To see more, visit Tri States Public Radio.

Rich Egger
Rich Egger
