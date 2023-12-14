More cheer in the new year! | An Under Rocks podcast preview and DIY recorder

The holiday season is shifting into high gear -- and the team from WNIJ’s Under Rocks podcast is looking for some help from listeners. The final show of the year drops Dec. 21, the Third Thursday of the month. We take you along for some holiday magic as we visit Sinnissippi Farm and Forest, a Christmas tree farm in Oregon, IL.

You can contribute to the show by letting us know where you stand in the real vs. fake debate, sharing your tree decorating tips, or telling us about your favorite holiday ornament. Share your wisdom by leaving a message right here:

Or email us at Rocks@niu.edu with your ideas about this episode or other exciting people, places, and ideas you'd like us to tackle in the new year.

Thanks to Doug Conroy and the rest of the folks at Sinnissippi Farm and Forest, as well Mike Lundgren for the photos and co-workers like Claire Buchanan for their support of this project.

Starting now, you can find a fresh episode of Under Rocks every third Thursday of the month. We're more committed than ever to bringing you even more joy all year round!