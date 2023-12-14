© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
More cheer in the new year! | An Under Rocks podcast preview and DIY recorder

Northern Public Radio | By Dan Libman,
Susan StephensSpencer Tritt
Published December 14, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST
Blades up at Sinnissippi Farm and Forest
Mike Lundgren
Blades up at Sinnissippi Farm and Forest

The holiday season is shifting into high gear -- and the team from WNIJ’s Under Rocks podcast is looking for some help from listeners. The final show of the year drops Dec. 21, the Third Thursday of the month. We take you along for some holiday magic as we visit Sinnissippi Farm and Forest, a Christmas tree farm in Oregon, IL.

You can contribute to the show by letting us know where you stand in the real vs. fake debate, sharing your tree decorating tips, or telling us about your favorite holiday ornament. Share your wisdom by leaving a message right here:

Or email us at Rocks@niu.edu with your ideas about this episode or other exciting people, places, and ideas you'd like us to tackle in the new year.

Thanks to Doug Conroy and the rest of the folks at Sinnissippi Farm and Forest, as well Mike Lundgren for the photos and co-workers like Claire Buchanan for their support of this project.

Starting now, you can find a fresh episode of Under Rocks every third Thursday of the month. We're more committed than ever to bringing you even more joy all year round!

Mike Lundgren
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
