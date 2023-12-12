Rockford's Discovery Museum founder and executive director to retire after 43 years

Discovery Center Museum announced Executive Director Sarah Wolf will retire at the end of January 2024. Wolf has led the museum for 43 years. She was one of the founders of the children’s museum and its first and to date only executive director.

According to a news release, Wolf led the museum through many changes and substantial growth, from humble beginnings to becoming one of the top children’s museums in the nation.

Sarah Wolf grew up in Belleville, Illinois, and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Illinois as well as a master’s degree in education from Northern Illinois University. Upon her retirement, Wolf says she looks forward to spending more time with her family and continuing her work with Alignment Rockford.

The museum’s Board of Directors has formed a search committee and is actively working to identify her successor.

