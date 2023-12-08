Never say never: 'Hometown Holiday' is back on stage in Rockford

Back in December of 2019, the curtains fell on the final “Hometown Holiday” production in Rockford. The show’s founder J.R. Sullivan decided that after 25 years, it was time to close that chapter in his life. But you can’t keep a good variety show down: Four years later, Sullivan and friends return to his namesake stage at the Nordlof Center Friday.

Sullivan spoke with WNIJ’s Susan Stephens backstage in the performance space that used to house New American Theater, the group he founded in 1972. Sullivan says there was never a plan for a reunion after that “final” Hometown Holiday show…but here they are, back on stage for one night.

Friday night’s performance of J.R. Sullivan’s Hometown Holiday is sold out, but they’ve opened up the final dress rehearsal to the public Friday afternoon at 2. You can get tickets at jrsullivanhometownholiday.com

