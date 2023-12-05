DeKalb warming center hours and locations

To help DeKalb residents weather the winter months, warming centers are available.

DeKalb city officials encourage people to contact the facility before traveling out into the cold to ensure availability, especially on holidays and during severe weather events.

The days and times below are current as of December 1, 2023.

If you would like to be involved and added to the list of warming facilities, please contact the DeKalb Fire Department at 815-748-8460.

To request a Well-Being Check for someone who may be suffering due to extreme weather, please call the City of DeKalb Police Department - 24 hours/day, 365 days/year at 815-748-8400

Landlords must provide heat to residential buildings to maintain a room temperature of at least 68°F 6:30am-10:30pm and at least 62°F at other times, per City of DeKalb Municipal Code, Chapter 24 Building Code, Section 602.

To report inadequate heat in a residential building, please call the City of DeKalb:

Building & Code Enforcement Division - Mon-Fri 8am-5pm at 815-748-2070 / After hours at 815-739-0745.