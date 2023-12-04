DeKalb's Meta data center is now online

Meta’s newest data center is officially online.

The company formerly known as Facebook broke ground in 2020 on a facility in DeKalb that will help facilitate Instagram and Facebook operations worldwide.

The current complex is around a million square feet but will eventually expand to 2.4 million square feet.

Governor JB Pritzker visited the site and says Meta is also putting hundreds of thousands of dollars toward STEM education in the DeKalb area.

"Meta is funding programs that support students who have been historically underrepresented in STEM fields," Pritzker said. "Students who represent the next generation of data engineers, robotics specialists and tech designers of the future.

Meta says it has contracts to build wind farms in Morgan and DeWitt Counties in central Illinois to produce 300 megawatts of electricity.

