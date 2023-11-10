Beloit theater takes a different view on a well-known story

A play that takes an unusual twist on Sherlock Holmes shows this weekend and next week in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B is written by Kate Hamill. The mystery solver in this story is a woman.

Amy Sarno is the director of the play. She said Hamill wrote the story during the pandemic.

“When theaters and all public gatherings were closed,” she said. “And using comedy as a way to bring people together again, there's something about when you get a bunch of people breathing at the same time, it creates this kind of bond.”

She said the comradery is one of the play’s goals.

“Because we still need that now. And another thing about this play is that it's all about reminding us [of] what the goal of life is,” she said. “We're humans, and we're social animals and having friends and living in the moment and learning how to play together and laugh together is essential for a happy life.”

The story can be seen at the Neese Theatre at Beloit College. The remaining 7:30 p.m. showings take place tonight, Nov. 11, Nov. 16 and 17.

