WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)
DeKalb's first downtown Day of the Dead features music, dancing, and remembering loved ones
1 of 22 — DSC05648.JPG
2 of 22 — DSC05570.JPG
3 of 22 — DSC05574.JPG
4 of 22 — DSC05575.JPG
5 of 22 — DSC05576.JPG
6 of 22 — DSC05598.JPG
7 of 22 — DSC05606.JPG
8 of 22 — DSC05608.JPG
9 of 22 — DSC05609.JPG
10 of 22 — DSC05613.JPG
11 of 22 — DSC05615.JPG
12 of 22 — DSC05618.JPG
13 of 22 — DSC05619.JPG
14 of 22 — DSC05621.JPG
15 of 22 — DSC05625.JPG
16 of 22 — DSC05629.JPG
17 of 22 — DSC05637.JPG
18 of 22 — DSC05645.JPG
19 of 22 — DSC05651.JPG
20 of 22 — DSC05723.JPG
21 of 22 — DSC05725.JPG
22 of 22 — Banda Pic 4.png
This weekend, downtown DeKalb businesses took part in the city’s first “Day of the Dead” celebration.
Day of the Dead is held in early November across many Latin American countries to commemorate loved ones who have died. People honor family members with altars called “ofrendas.”
DeKalb’s celebration featured a procession, dancing, and altar displays inside of the DeKalb Public Library.
WNIJ brought our mobile recording studio to the event to find out what the celebration means to people living in northern Illinois.
Day of the Dead Hola Video 1_FB.mp4
Day of the Dead Hola Video 2.mp4
Day of the Dead_Juliana.mp4
Day of the Dead_Alejandro.mp4
Day of the Dead_Antonella.mp4
Day of the Dead_Laura.mp4
Day of the Dead_Felix.mp4