DeKalb's first downtown Day of the Dead features music, dancing, and remembering loved ones

This weekend, downtown DeKalb businesses took part in the city’s first “Day of the Dead” celebration.

Day of the Dead is held in early November across many Latin American countries to commemorate loved ones who have died. People honor family members with altars called “ofrendas.”

DeKalb’s celebration featured a procession, dancing, and altar displays inside of the DeKalb Public Library.

WNIJ brought our mobile recording studio to the event to find out what the celebration means to people living in northern Illinois.

