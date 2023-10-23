Perspective: Where is everyone?

You already know spending time in nature is good for your mental health. A few minutes of fresh air every day will lower your stress levels and improve your mood.

But I’d like to address my stress levels, my mood. Every time I step outdoors, I feel anxious. Why? Because there are so few people outside enjoying our gorgeous landscape.

It doesn’t matter if I’m in walking around my block or hiking through a forest preserve: There aren’t that many people outside and it’s making me feel a little crazy.

Rockford’s moniker is the forest city. Illinois is the prairie state. Why aren’t we in our forests and prairies more? Why aren’t we in our city parks? Why aren’t we walking around our own neighborhoods? Where is everyone?

Every time you step outside, someone sees you and feels better. When people drive by and see you going for a stroll, they assume “good neighborhood.” Your presence improves our society one step at a time. It makes it safer.

I’ve lost count of how many people have told me they don’t feel safe walking alone. I’ve been walking alone in the forests, parks and neighborhood for decades and have never been attacked by anything other than the occasional mosquito.

And if bugs are deterring you from going outside, it’s autumn and you can walk through the woods with nary a swat. So please help improve my mental health by stepping outside.

I’m Connie Kuntz and that’s my perspective.

