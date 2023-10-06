Poetically Yours - 'Circle of life'

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Susan Schubert.

Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”

Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.

Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and a

Jakob Owens - unsplash.com

nthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora.

Schubert lives in St. Charles, Illinois and sings in a jazz trio around the area. This poem is called “For the Falling Leaves.”

For every falling leaf

There is a song.

For every falling star

There is a memory

For every word we speak

There is a consequence

Is it a challenge or a threat?

Or are we considerate, loving,

Thoughtful?

For every day there is a night.

The moon can be bright.

For every minute there are

60 seconds, enough time to feel

The world around us.

For every bird there is a flower

Then a seed. Trees have seeds too

A new one starts and in autumn

It will eventually bring the falling leaves

Every year we can count on them

Every falling leaf.

It’s the circle of life.



