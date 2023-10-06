© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - 'Circle of life'

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Susan Schubert.

Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”

Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.

Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and a

Jakob Owens - unsplash.com

nthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem "Aurora" is on a mural in downtown Aurora.

Schubert lives in St. Charles, Illinois and sings in a jazz trio around the area. This poem is called “For the Falling Leaves.”

For every falling leaf  

There is a song.  

For every falling star  

There is a memory  

For every word we speak  

There is a consequence  

Is it a challenge or a threat?  

Or are we considerate, loving,  

Thoughtful?  

For every day there is a night.  

The moon can be bright.  

For every minute there are  

60 seconds, enough time to feel  

The world around us.  

For every bird there is a flower  

Then a seed. Trees have seeds too  

A new one starts and in autumn  

It will eventually bring the falling leaves  

Every year we can count on them  

Every falling leaf.  

It’s the circle of life.  

 

 

 

 

 

Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
