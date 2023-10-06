Poetically Yours - 'Circle of life'
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Susan Schubert.
Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”
Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.
Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and a
nthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora.
Schubert lives in St. Charles, Illinois and sings in a jazz trio around the area. This poem is called “For the Falling Leaves.”
For every falling leaf
There is a song.
For every falling star
There is a memory
For every word we speak
There is a consequence
Is it a challenge or a threat?
Or are we considerate, loving,
Thoughtful?
For every day there is a night.
The moon can be bright.
For every minute there are
60 seconds, enough time to feel
The world around us.
For every bird there is a flower
Then a seed. Trees have seeds too
A new one starts and in autumn
It will eventually bring the falling leaves
Every year we can count on them
Every falling leaf.
It’s the circle of life.