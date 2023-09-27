Perspective: Give barefootin' a try

For more than 50 years, I wore foot prisons all day, every day. But this summer I decided to go barefoot as much as possible.

I took off my shoes and went for a long wander

Going barefoot gave me the chance to ponder

How lovely life is when there are fewer socks to launder

I started off indoors: I worked at my desk and did my chores. Within a week, I was mowing the lawn, walking my dog around the block and driving my kids around town. These shoeless experiments gave me the courage -- and callouses -- I needed to expand my footprint. Soon I was walking several miles a day in Rockford and Chicago. Summer is road trip season in our family and I drove thousands of miles without shoes.

But I got cut, I got stung, I bruised and I bled

‘You’re gonna get Lyme Disease’ someone might have said

And I did -- now I’m riddled with a tick’s bad attitude

All because I let my little piggies run nude

Did that tick teach me a lesson? No. But barefoot living did. It taught me to stand up straighter, get outside more and connect with our environment in a completely new way. By the end of the day, my feet were dirty, but my mind was clear. I even slept better. Give barefootin’ a try. I’m Connie Kuntz and that’s my perspective.