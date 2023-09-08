Juvenile in custody after fatal stabbing of teen in Sycamore

Sycamore police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old male that happened Thursday night in the area of Elm and Somonauk streets.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Another juvenile, who police say was involved in an altercation with the victim, was located in a Sycamore home and taken into custody.

Officials believe this was an isolated incident and say there is no threat to the public.

The full release: