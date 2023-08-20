© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: The two sides of Bidenomics

Northern Public Radio | By Bob Evans
Published August 20, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT

The headlines may proclaim “Bidenomics”, but Bidenomics is a chameleon. Its appearance, and therefore its meaning, depends on the background against which it is viewed.

Democrats want us to see spending on infrastructure, the environment, and industrial expansion, funded by taxes on business, the wealthy, and imports to protect American jobs.

But the majority of Americans, at the behest of Republicans, view Bidenomics against a background of inflation and looming recession.

Slashing the government’s credit rating only enhanced this darker view of Bidenomics.

What will be the true or final hue presented by the Bidenomics chameleon? Unsurprisingly, an economist would respond, “It depends”. Timing is literally everything.

The Administration spent extraordinary sums on programs that have yet to yield their results. The spending was front loaded, generating price increases. Price increases, along with a residual pandemic related apprehension of unemployment, leads Americans to perceive only the darker hues of the Bidenomics chameleon.

We, along with the President, are literally in a race against time. How will we perceive the color of the chameleon by November, 2024? I am Bob Evans, and that is my perspective.

Bob Evans
Robert Evans is an Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Economics, Business and Accounting at Rockford University and Associate Director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship. He is actively involved in the Rockford University public policy program, trains managers on law-related topics, is a political consultant and analyst, and also serves on non-profit boards.
