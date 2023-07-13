Kraft Heinz to build $400 million distribution facility in DeKalb

The Kraft Heinz Company on Thursday announced its intention to build a $400 million automated consumer package goods (CPG) national distribution facility in DeKalb, IL. In a press release, the company says it will be one of the largest such facilities in North America and is expected to bring more than 150 jobs to the region. Plans are for it to open in 2025.

Kraft Heinz says the 775,000-square-foot facility will use state-of-the-art automation technology and national railway access afforded by the DeKalb location to distribute products faster and more efficiently. The food products giant says it also expects the design to help the company reduce its environmental footprint.

Plans are for it to be located in the ChicagoWest Business Center, near I-88 on the city's south side. It will join other companies with large-scale distribution facilities in DeKalb, including Target and 3M.

The release cited local officials' praise for the development, for the opportunities it would bring during construction and afterwards. DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes is quoted in the release as saying it would have "a positive and lasting impact on our residents." DeKalb County Development Corporation Executive Director Paul Borek says in the release that, as a leading global company, Kraft Heinz's decision to build the facility in the city "elevates DeKalb's position as a food processing and distribution hub."

