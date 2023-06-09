© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: Voice your ideas!

By Lonny Cain
Published June 9, 2023
Pixabay

"I have an idea."

Those enticing, hopeful words get my attention every time.

I’m thinking, ”Yes, yes, tell me!" Because I love ideas or great thoughts. They speak of possibilities. Inventions. A different way to do things or look at life. Or just fun things to do this weekend.

What do you do with your ideas? Do you share them or hide them? And don't tell me you have no ideas.

Our days are full of challenges that generate ideas. Such as how to rearrange the garage so you can get more stuff in there ... like cars.

It’s fun and maybe important to find a way to share ideas. Writing them down is a good start. It's even better if you find a way to give them voice.

I keep a list of ideas that pop into my head. Here's one: I have a book that I read a bit of each day. A business calling card got tucked inside that I kept as a bookmark. The card came from a journalist I worked with who has passed. Each time I open this book I think of him because of that card.

It struck me that I should do this with other business cards from friends and coworkers. The cards are portals to memories. Feels good for a moment. A pleasant surprise. Gentle reminders of why people are important.

OK, I won't need a patent on that idea. But it adds something to my world that I like and it feels good to share it with you.

And that's one way to give your ideas voice. Share with those who will listen.

And they will listen. Just say: "I have an idea."

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.

WNIJ News Lonny CainWNIJ Perspectives
Lonny Cain
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
See stories by Lonny Cain