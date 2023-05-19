Catholic Schools, Service Projects & Prom Draw | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a brand-new Teachers’ Lounge, we’ve got two best friend teachers at Aquin High School: Dana Jarrard-Lameyer and Tia Heimerdinger

Dana teaches English and speech and Tia teaches Spanish at Aquin, which is a Catholic school in Freeport, Illinois. They both also lead a lot of student service groups at the school.

We talked about the different service projects they’ve been working on in their community, as well as what makes religious schools unique, including a very interesting and admittedly a bit odd tradition they have around prom.

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Dana Jarrard-Lameyer and Tia Heimerdinger

Stories featured in this episode:

Advanced Placement (AP) course participation is growing faster in Illinois than in any other state

Dual credit is growing & blurring the line between high school and higher ed

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

