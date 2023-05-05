Perspective: The Cat Walk
It's simple to walk on two legs, but things get complicated when you have to walk on four.
Take how a cat walks. It moves its front and back legs on one side at the same time, and then moves them at the same time on the other side.
Not a dog: It moves its rear leg forward on one side and then its front leg and then repeats the process on the other side. I prefer the feline method.
For me the moral is: WHATEVER YOU DO IN LIFE, DO IT ALL AT ONCE! But that's just me.
What do you think?