WNIJ News

Perspective: The Cat Walk

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published May 5, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT
catwalk.png
Illustration by Isabel Castanon
WNIJ

It's simple to walk on two legs, but things get complicated when you have to walk on four.

Take how a cat walks. It moves its front and back legs on one side at the same time, and then moves them at the same time on the other side.

Not a dog: It moves its rear leg forward on one side and then its front leg and then repeats the process on the other side. I prefer the feline method.

For me the moral is: WHATEVER YOU DO IN LIFE, DO IT ALL AT ONCE! But that's just me.

What do you think?

Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
