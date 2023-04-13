Act Fast - A Crystal Lake theater will put creators to the test

A theater competition at a northern Illinois college will put on the pressure by forcing creators to act fast.

The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College is holding a 24-hour play competition starting April 21. Groups of two to seven people must write, rehearse, and perform a play within 24 hours. This is the third year for the contest.

Jay Geller is the chair of theater, speech, and journalism at the college. Geller said he’s learned the importance of resting during the production process.

“We have a nice comfortable room, we have our mat beds, and [stuff] from the theater, all this stuff,” Geller said. “So, if people want to go take a nap they can. And they can take a nap in the room, they're assigned as well.”

Geller declared new elements are introduced throughout the process.

“Every couple of hours, we throw something new at them," he said. "They have to add a line. They have to add a prop. They have to add this certain music. It's constantly moving.”

The deadline to enter the competition is April 15. Food and beverages will be provided during the event.

Contestants must arrive on April 21 at 6 p.m. More information can be found on the college’s website.