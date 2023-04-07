Poetically Yours - Celebrating Ramadan

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Rugiatu “Rugie” Bah.

Bah is a registered pharmacist in the Dekalb area. She likes that poetry allows her to write in a variety of styles, especially freestyle. Bah said she was introduced to poetry in high school and that nature inspires her to write. Bah mentioned she believes in the healing power of self-expression. Her poem “The Power of the Heart,” is a tribute to the month of Ramadan.

The Power of the Heart

I seek refuge in Allah against Satan, the outcast

In the name of Allah, the Entirely Merciful, the Especially Merciful, the gifter of the Koran

Faith came from the heart

Evil came from the heart

Let the faithful heart triumph over evil

Love originates from the heart

Hate originates from the heart

Let the loving heart triumph over hate

Forgiveness is expressed from the heart

The act of retribution comes from the heart

Let the forgiving heart triumph over retribution

The act of power and aggression comes from the heart

So is the willingness for peace

Therefore, let the peaceful heart triumph over aggression

To be human, we rely on both the anatomical structure of the heart

And the mystical nature of the heart

The heart is very fragile and powerful

It has an end date

So let the heart with faith, love, forgiveness and peace

triumph over evil, hate, retribution and aggression.