ISU teaching assistant on leave faces federal charges over alleged threats to President Trump

The former graduate teaching assistant at Illinois State University accused of disrupting two on-campus events during homecoming week now faces federal charges for allegedly making threats against President Donald Trump.

The El Paso Police Department said in a social media post that its officers coordinated with the FBI to arrest Derek Lopez, 27, of El Paso during a traffic stop shortly before 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

A federal warrant had been issued for Lopez’s arrest. Police have not indicated what threats were made or how they were made.

El Paso Police said Lopez was apprehended without resistance and was questioned by FBI and Secret Service agents. Police said Lopez was booked at the Woodford County Jail and was placed under federal detention.

ISU Police arrested Lopez on Oct. 17 on misdemeanor criminal damage and disorderly conduct charges. Police said Lopez disrupted two informational tabling events. In videos widely shared online, a man is seen flipping a table during a confrontation with a student organization that is affiliated with Turning Point USA.

The university announced Oct. 20 Lopez was placed on administrative leave.