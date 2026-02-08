Here's what happened at Kid Rock's alternative halftime show

As tens of millions watched Super Bowl XL with a halftime performance from superstar Bad Bunny, another performance occurred at the same time headlined by Kid Rock.

Conservative organization Turning Point USA's halftime program also featured country musicians Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett and Lee Brice.

It started with a guitar solo of the "Star Spangled Banner." Gilbert performed first, playing the songs "Real American" and "Dirt Road Anthem."

Kid Rock played last, with a performance that included his 1999 hit "Bawitdaba" and ended with a cover of "'Til You Can't," a song made popular by country musician Cody Johnson.

At the end there was a tribute to Charlie Kirk, showing photos and video of the late Turning Point founder.

The roughly 30 minute show lasted a few minutes into the third quarter of the Super Bowl game. More than 4 million people streamed it live on YouTube.

Turning Point's All American Halftime Show was announced after the NFL selected Bad Bunny, who performs in Spanish, as the Super Bowl halftime headliner. Some conservatives lashed out at the Puerto Rican artist being chosen to headline the game, with some refusing to watch while incorrectly calling the singer a "foreigner." Bad Bunny was born in Puerto Rico, which is a territory of the U.S.

President Trump on Sunday insulted the NFL's halftime show, writing on social media that it's "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! … Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World."

